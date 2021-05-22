The comparison to that situation is potent. The 2000-era merger of the online service provider with a company that included iconic properties such as Time Magazine and Sports Illustrated, as well as CNN and other household names, was, of course, described as the merger of the century; it would allow a single company to control both the pipes and what went in them. Instead, it resulted in a $200 billion loss for shareholders, a radical rift between both sides of the company and a messy uncoupling that took years.