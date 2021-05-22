The statement encapsulates the logic AT&T offered three years ago when it bought WarnerMedia. But it didn’t come from the Texas phone juggernaut. It originated much farther away and longer ago — with Akio Tanii, the former president of the Japanese electronics giant Matsushita, who uttered it back in 1990 to justify his firm’s purchase of Universal Pictures parent MCA.
Less than five years later, with the acquisition a failure, the company sold 80 percent of the studio. Executives said they wanted to focus on their “core business.”
Throughout the modern era, players with rich distribution capabilities have burst into Hollywood with a grand dream to combine their pipes with the film and television pipeline. And almost as often they have skulked out of it, as AT&T did last Monday when, saddled with more than $150 billion in debt, it essentially admitted its purchase of WarnerMedia three years ago had been a mistake and spun off the firm in a new combination with Discovery and its chief, David Zaslav.
Hedge fund Elliott Management, an activist AT&T shareholder, applauded the company for prioritizing its “core business.”
The lessons of AT&T-Warner will be parsed for years and focus on a slew of strategic, management and investment missteps. But some analysts and Hollywood veterans are increasingly raising a more fundamental point: that the culture of Hollywood may simply be too specific for a non-industry player to conquer it.
“It feels a little like, ‘Here we go again,’ ” said Jonathan Kuntz, a preeminent expert on the American film business and a lecturer at UCLA. “When these outsiders ride into Hollywood, it almost never ends well.”
A desire for glamour and the promise of synergy, he says, have blinded would-be conquistadors to the historical realities: Hollywood may attract many foreign players, but its cultural uniqueness eventually drives them out.
Those differences were much on display in AT&T-Warner, experts say.
AT&T announced in the fall of 2016 its intent to buy the collection of entertainment production and distribution assets that would be renamed WarnerMedia for about $100 billion, including debt. The telecom firm promised that the union would bring “more attractive bundles of broadband and video services” and “unprecedented levels of customization and interactivity.” The deal closed in the spring of 2018 after 18 months of regulatory challenges from the Justice Department. AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson appointed company veteran John Stankey as chief executive of WarnerMedia.
But interviews with eight executives in Hollywood, including four who have worked at Warner under AT&T, yield a portrait of an owner eager to flout Hollywood custom — sometimes to the company’s benefit, but more often to its detriment. The executives spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity.
They say AT&T did notch a few disruptive achievements, particularly in bringing together HBO, Turner and Warner Bros., three divisions that under Time Warner chief executive Jeff Bewkes had been run with extreme separateness. The phone company owner knocked down those walls, uniting the Warner divisions with the common purpose of streaming and creating the HBO Max platform.
More often, though, AT&T suffered a slew of bungles owing to its background in phone service.
One senior executive described a worrisome rush to get HBO Max launched in May 2020 before it was ready — a function, the person said, of AT&T not always understanding the difference between unveiling a new content offering and a new phone service product. Some of the jobs associated with launching the service, the person said, were also initially given by AT&T to hires who were not necessarily suited to the task.
An equally big challenge, another executive said, came because Stankey and others from AT&T were uninterested in courting the entertainment business. They did not want to spend time on the lunch circuit in Beverly Hills and Manhattan to make talent and distribution partners happy — the shoe-leather work required in overseeing a studio.
That lack of finesse was thrown into bold relief in December, when Jason Kilar, who Stankey, advancing to the top job at AT&T, had handpicked to replace him as Warner Media’s chief executive, announced the company would put all its 2021 movies on HBO Max. The industry anger that ensued proved rare both in its intensity and unanimity; many Hollywood factions normally in disagreement assailed the move.
Even if such transitions needed to happen, the producers, agents, managers and theater owners said, Warner Media’s unwillingness to move more slowly or communicate more fully was disturbing. Some of the studio’s top creative partners had the bomb dropped on them minutes before it was announced, according to a person familiar with the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to speak about them publicly.
The move left studio executives such as Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich frantically apologizing to talent and even paying them greater sums than under a theatrical model, and distribution executives disavowing the move to theater owners — an unusual display in modern corporate Hollywood of a company’s executives badmouthing their own bosses.
A WarnerMedia spokeswoman declined to comment for this story.
The naming of Stankey as CEO itself was seen as a mistake, born of a belief that a telecom executive could do the job as well as someone who had come up in the entertainment industry. Stankey is a so-called bell-head who has spent more than 35 years in the telecom business, 15 of them with AT&T. His only relevant experience was recent and entertainment-adjacent: when he was installed to oversee AT&T’s newly acquired satellite television unit DirecTV in 2015, an acquisition that quickly went south.
Stankey held the WarnerMedia chief executive job for nearly two years, until the middle of 2020, when he hired Kilar, shortly before being named to succeed a retiring Stephenson.
The problem of Stankey and his team was one of mind-set, analysts say.
“AT&T is a company of engineers, which is a straightforward deal of: ‘How much capacity is out there, how much demand is out there, and how can I fill it,?’ ” said Jim Nail, a principal analyst at research firm Forrester who closely follows the telecom and media industries. “Entertainment is totally different. It’s an executive looking at a script and saying, ‘Should I spend $100 million for these words on my desk?’ An engineer hears that and says, ‘What are you talking about?’ ”
Ron Grover, a longtime journalist and author chronicling the entertainment business, said that despite the way these sectors of the American economy are talked about interchangeably, entertainment comes with a very specific feature.
“The thing about Hollywood that everyone from the outside overlooks is that it’s a perpetual start-up business — every film and TV show is a new company,” he said.
Grover said the only way to even have a hope of understanding that is for executives to run at a passive remove, such as Gulf & Western, General Electric and other multinational conglomerates did — sometimes — decades ago when they owned studios.
“Outsiders now have to stop thinking they’re insiders, to be honest,” Grover said. “But I don’t think they can do that. They spend billions of dollars; they want to have an impact. Look at Steve Case and Bob Pittman with AOL and Time Warner — they had the same problem.”
The comparison to that situation is potent. The 2000-era merger of the online service provider with a company that included iconic properties such as Time Magazine and Sports Illustrated, as well as CNN and other household names, was, of course, described as the merger of the century; it would allow a single company to control both the pipes and what went in them. Instead, it resulted in a $200 billion loss for shareholders, a radical rift between both sides of the company and a messy uncoupling that took years.
Few of the synergy promises made were realized — an outcome that analysts say reverberates now.
“I think what you see with AT&T and WarnerMedia is what you saw with AOL and Time Warner,” said Neil Begley, an analyst at Moody’s who has followed the media business since the late 1980s. “At first a distributor felt that owning all this content would bolster them on the distribution side. And that’s not really the way it works,” he said, both noting regulatory restrictions and economic disincentives to doing so.
“The days of synergy between content and distribution are long gone,” Begley noted.
Matsushita executives had a similar thought. Hoping to keep up with rival Sony, which a year earlier had bought Columbia Pictures (the relationship continues, uneasily, to this day), Matsushita snapped up the famous Lew Wasserman-run MCA. Hardware and software, its executives said, could finally be together.
“But what does one really have to do with another?” Kuntz said. “They learned that pretty quickly.”
Kuntz said this may be the reason modern tech companies have held off on a major Hollywood acquisition; it could explain why rumors of an MGM buy from Amazon — which as a retailer with an entertainment studio is a kind of partial outsider — as yet remain unfulfilled. (The company could, experts say, have a slightly different rationale — helping its burgeoning advertising business — than the distribution synergies of many other outsiders. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The rare case of an outside company successfully acquiring a Hollywood powerhouse in recent years came when Comcast purchased NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2009. But Comcast had spent years adjacent to the entertainment industry, negotiating with cable networks on rates.
The company’s chief, Brian Roberts, also moved to put Hollywood-tested executives such as Steve Burke and later Jeff Shell at the helm of NBCUniversal. And Comcast’s primary business involves a service that people need to watch television. A phone company’s does not.
Yet all of this history may not be enough to stop a future distribution powerhouse with movie stars in its eyes.
“The lure of Hollywood is the lure of Hollywood. Another company like AT&T probably will try again,” Grover said. “I don’t know if they’ll have any better luck.”