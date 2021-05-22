The naming of Stankey as CEO itself was seen as a mistake, born of a belief that a telecom executive could do the job as well as someone who had come up in the entertainment industry. Stankey is a so-called bell-head who has now spent more than 35 years in the telecom business, 15 of them with AT&T. His only relevant experience was recent and tangential: when he was installed to oversee AT&T’s newly acquired satellite television unit DirecTV in 2015, an acquisition that quickly went south.