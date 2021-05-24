The median sales price for a home in Alexandria City was $650,000 in April, according to Bright MLS. The condo at 203 Yoakum Pkwy., unit 1-721, in the Watergate at Landmark complex is priced well below that median sales price at $279,990. However, buyers will also need to pay the monthly condo fee of $964, which adds significantly to their monthly housing costs. Annual property taxes for the unit are $2,861.
Condo fees at Watergate at Landmark include air conditioning, water, trash and snow removal, security and access to an array of amenities, such as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball, basketball and racquetball courts; a putting green and indoor golf practice room; billiards, table tennis, a sauna, hot tub and fitness center.
The community has a lounge, beauty salon, convenience store, car-washing area, library, community center, playgrounds and picnic areas. A free shuttle is provided to the Van Dorn Metro station, which is less than one mile from the complex. A surface parking lot is available for cars. The building allows cats and dogs.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit 1-721 is on the seventh floor of the building, which was built in 1975. The 1,309-square-foot unit includes a separate living room with a balcony, a formal dining room and is fully carpeted. The kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets and a stacked washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a private full bathroom with a double-sink vanity. The condo includes multiple closets.
Assigned schools include Samuel W. Tucker Elementary, Holmes Middle and Alexandria City High. All three schools are rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Virginia.
For more photos, click here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Janice Kendall with Coldwell Banker Realty at 703-362-8732.
Read more in Real Estate: