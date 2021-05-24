The median sales price for a home in Alexandria City was $650,000 in April, according to Bright MLS. The condo at 203 Yoakum Pkwy., unit 1-721, in the Watergate at Landmark complex is priced well below that median sales price at $279,990. However, buyers will also need to pay the monthly condo fee of $964, which adds significantly to their monthly housing costs. Annual property taxes for the unit are $2,861.