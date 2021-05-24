Pretty much anything can be an NFT, as evidenced by the range of other big transactions: In February, an NFT-version of the flying Pop Tart/cat hybrid sold for $580,000. Kings of Leon became the first band to put out an NFT-only album in March, generating more than $2 million from the sale. Also in March, Twitter’s chief executive Jack Dorsey hawked his own first tweet, which says “just setting up my twttr” as an NFT for $2.9 million.