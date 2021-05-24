If your estate isn’t huge, it can probably be passed down to your boys without any taxes owed. But if you want to escape probate, then you’ll need to get the title to the property sorted out and put it into a living trust. Initially, the trust will name you as the beneficiary and will name the twins as successor beneficiaries. If they aren’t of majority age (18 in just about all states), then you’ll need to name a successor trustee to manage the trust on your kids behalf. If your kids are past the age of majority, you should be fine, and you can name your kids as executors for your will as well.