For example, the co-op unit at 560 N St. SW, #N507 at Harbour Square in Southwest, is priced at $224,800. The monthly co-op fee is $776, which covers all utilities – including high-speed Internet and cable television. Annual property taxes are $1,225.
The median sales price for a home in D.C. was $630,000 in March, according to Bright MLS, significantly higher than the price for this co-op. According to the Bright MLS T3 Home Demand Index, demand for lower-priced condos and co-ops steadily increased in January, February and March.
Built in 1966, Harbour Square is on the National Register of Historic Places for its mid-century modern architecture. The community has water views of the Washington Channel, landscaped grounds with gardens, ponds and fountains.
Community amenities include a 24-hour gatehouse, fitness center, indoor pool, guest parking, rental parking for residents, bike storage, rooftop terraces and grilling stations. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Harbour Square is sited between the Wharf and the Navy Yard, so residents can walk less than one mile to both neighborhoods for shops, restaurants, nightlife and baseball games at Nationals Park. Both the Waterfront Metro station and the Navy Yard Metro stations are less than one mile from the co-op.
Located on the fifth floor, Unit N507 is a 560-square-foot studio with one bathroom. The studio has water views, an updated kitchen with a tile backsplash, white cabinets and a pass-through window to the living area. The bathroom includes a combination bathtub and shower, and the unit has two closets with organizers. While the unit doesn’t have a washer and dryer, there is a laundry room for residents in the building.
Assigned schools include Amidon-Bowen Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Eastern High. The elementary and middle schools are rated average compared with other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org, and the high school is rated below average.
