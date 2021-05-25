One challenge TSA will face as a regulator is a lack of trained staff to handle audits and enforcement. In 2014, its pipeline security division had dwindled to one staffer and in 2019, officials testified, it still had only five. To rectify that, DHS is planning to have CISA, the department’s cybersecurity agency, work with TSA to enforce the new rules, officials said. They are also planning to hire more staff: 16 at TSA and 100 at CISA.