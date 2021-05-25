That TSA handles pipeline security at all is an artifact of the post-Sept. 11, 2001, reorganization of the federal government. Originally, the Department of Transportation oversaw pipelines, which were seen as a mode of transportation — whether conveying fuel, gas or chemicals. Then in 2002, responsibility for pipeline security was moved to the newly-created TSA, which was given statutory authority to secure surface transportation. DOT, however, still is in charge of safety of the actual pipes — or ensuring they do not fail.