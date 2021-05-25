Fidelity pointed out that many employers are designing their 401(k) and 403(b) plans to help their workers save more by using auto-enrollment. More than a third of companies automatically enroll employees into their 401(k) plan. And, the most common default savings rate for auto-enrolled employees is 3 percent. But an increasing number of companies are pushing their workers to save more by auto-enrolling them at a preset savings rate (although employees can opt out or set their own savings rate). In the first quarter, 20 percent of employees auto-enrolled employees at a 6 percent savings rate.