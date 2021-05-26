“Ever since Kirk Kerkorian made MGM his personal piggy bank, the studio has been an underfunded also-ran in the studio business, passed around like yesterday’s spoiled fish from one financial buyer to another,” said Lloyd Greif, a Los Angeles based investment banker at Greif & Co, referring to the late deal kingpin who bought and sold MGM three times. “Imagine what you could do with the lion’s film and TV rights if you actually had a deep pocket to bankroll it — and you’d be hard-pressed to find a deeper deep pocket than Amazon.”