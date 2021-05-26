Union Market in Northeast D.C. is the central amenity of a neighborhood filed with construction cranes and workers building residential, office and retail space. The market and its surrounding community include restaurants, shops and nightlife.

One of the newest buildings to open in the area, i5 Union Market, includes a mix of co-living and private apartments, which can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Co-living apartments are designed specifically for roommates to share, with a private bedroom for each person, a shared kitchen and a private or shared bathroom.

At i5 Union Market, located at 320 Florida Ave. NE, developer W5 Group selected Common, a global company that designs, leases and manages apartments that include co-living units, microunits and traditional units, to operate the community’s 239 co-living units. Weekly events are planned to create community connections.

Building amenities, which are accessible to all residents, include a co-working space, private office, conference room and business center. Recreational amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with views of the Capitol, lounge with a fireplace, club room on the top floor, a catering kitchen with a private adjacent dining room, and access to a patio with grills.

The building also includes amenities such as concierge services, a package room with cold storage for grocery deliveries, bike room, garage parking, pet spa and a dog run. Pets are allowed in the traditional apartments but not in the co-living units.

The apartments have hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a slate backsplash in the kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, and a washer and dryer. Furnished apartments are available for an additional $400 per month and up. Rents start at $1,706 for a 448-square-foot studio apartment.

The co-living units at i5 Union Market by Common start at $1,100 per month for a room in a fully furnished apartment with household supplies, weekly cleaning, all utilities and access to building amenities.

