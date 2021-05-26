At i5 Union Market, located at 320 Florida Ave. NE, developer W5 Group selected Common, a global company that designs, leases and manages apartments that include co-living units, microunits and traditional units, to operate the community’s 239 co-living units. Weekly events are planned to create community connections.
Building amenities, which are accessible to all residents, include a co-working space, private office, conference room and business center. Recreational amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with views of the Capitol, lounge with a fireplace, club room on the top floor, a catering kitchen with a private adjacent dining room, and access to a patio with grills.
The building also includes amenities such as concierge services, a package room with cold storage for grocery deliveries, bike room, garage parking, pet spa and a dog run. Pets are allowed in the traditional apartments but not in the co-living units.
The apartments have hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a slate backsplash in the kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, and a washer and dryer. Furnished apartments are available for an additional $400 per month and up. Rents start at $1,706 for a 448-square-foot studio apartment.
The co-living units at i5 Union Market by Common start at $1,100 per month for a room in a fully furnished apartment with household supplies, weekly cleaning, all utilities and access to building amenities.
