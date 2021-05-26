“We do not recommend trying to time interest rates day by day to lock in at the lowest possible point,” Baker wrote. “Not even mortgage experts can predict what is going to happen with rates today, tomorrow or next week. If you find a home you love and are comfortable with the financing, it may not be a good idea to gamble with what interest rates or prices are going to do tomorrow. The stress of buying a new home can be enough. Worrying every day about timing a mortgage lock will only add to that stress.”