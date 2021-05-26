Especially because you are not married, if and when your boyfriend becomes incapacitated or dies, you won’t have access to his bank accounts and other accounts that are in his name. You may not even be able to get access to his hospital room, talk with his doctors or make decisions about his health care. If he dies without naming you as the executor of his will, you won’t have the power to dispose of his assets. And, in some situations, his assets might not go to your son; some of his assets might go to his siblings, if he has any, parents or other heirs.