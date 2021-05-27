Landings II, currently known as Haven Fort Belvoir, is located at 9190 Richmond Hwy. This community, which sits on a four-acre site, will have 76 apartments, including 12 studios, 42 one-bedroom units and 22 two-bedroom units.
The apartments will be reserved for residents earning between 50 and 80 percent of area median income, which means an income between $63,000 and $79,600 for a family of four.
Both communities will be renovated with repairs to their siding and sidewalks, and partial replacement of HVAC units and hot water heaters. New roofing will be installed at Landings I, and windows will be repaired at Landings II. Other renovations will be made over the next decade in both communities.
Community amenities at Landings I will include a business center, fitness room, clubhouse, pool, playground and picnic area. At Landings II, amenities will include a dog park, playground and fitness center.
Both communities are located near transportation options and employment centers.
AHC financed the acquisition of the properties with loans from Virginia Housing and Fairfax County as well as an AHC loan. In addition, grant funds were used from the Virginia Housing Reach program for housing near the new Amazon headquarters.
Read more in Real Estate: