“This is ridiculous,” Scot X Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, had told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “We told them to take this seriously, and they’re trying to water it down. This is pretty bad.”
The FBI and Connecticut State Police are assisting the Windsor Police Department with the investigation of the incidents, which are being treated as hate crimes. Last week, Amazon doubled its reward and is now offering $100,000 for information that helps identify the responsible party.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request from The Post for comment. Cameras were installed while the facility was shuttered over the weekend, Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said Wednesday at a news conference, the Hartford Courant reported, but not all of the 3.6 million-square-foot site is covered.
Windsor police and Connecticut State Police also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.
The Windsor facility was shut down last Friday for security upgrades, Amazon told The Post last week. Windsor police officers had been patrolling the site when the seventh noose was discovered May 19, the department said in a news release. Employees in the area were interviewed, and the rope was taken to a state lab for analysis. The work site had no surveillance cameras at the time, and hundreds of workers for various contractors come to and leave the site each day.
At an unrelated news conference Wednesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont called the nooses “racist provocation of the worst type,” according to the Hartford Courant.
“God, I thought we were behind this,” Lamont said. “As a society, certainly in the state. And I can tell you that I’m talking to Amazon, we’re doing everything we can from a security point of view, everything we can from a law enforcement point of view. But I can’t change people’s hearts. It just breaks my heart that this is still going on.”
Such incidents are not uncommon in the construction industry. In 2020, at least 20 known racist incidents were reported on North American construction sites, according to Construction Dive. Some involved graffiti or verbal abuse, but nearly half involved nooses, which were found at worksites from Toronto to Portland, Ore.
The construction industry is one of the least diverse industries in the private sector. Just 6 percent of workers are Black, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared to 12 percent of the broader U.S. workforce. The figure has been stagnant for decades. Eighty-eight percent of workers are White, and almost 90 percent are male, according to BLS.
Despite repeated inquiries, Esdaile said the NAACP has not been able to get answers from police, contractors or Amazon as to how many Black workers are on the site and whether the company has checked on them. But he told The Post that the group confirmed that no Black subcontractors are working at the Windsor site.
“Nobody’s making any money in the Black community off this huge economic engine,” Esdaile said.
Work on the Amazon facility in Windsor began late last year and is supposed to be completed in late this year. Amazon has said that the center will create 1,000 jobs in the next two years and that employees will be paid $15 per hour plus benefits.