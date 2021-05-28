Not since the Great Depression was the economy in such a big hole as it was in the spring of 2020. And now, in the spring and summer of 2021, the economy is bouncing back at a rapid pace that’s unheard of. There were a record 8.1 million job openings in March, the Labor Department reported, and data from job-search sites indicates it could easily hit 10 million when data comes out for April and May. That kind of light-switch-back-on effect has never happened. Most recessions see much more gradual rebounds. Businesses are trying to adjust — including when determining what wages to pay and prices to charge.