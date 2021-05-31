Butcher blocks are not solid slabs of wood: They gain their strength from thick planks of wood glued together. Maintenance is generally about as low as granite (it needs to be oiled, as opposed to sealed, on a regular basis) though unlike stone it is susceptible to humidity and moisture fluctuations. True, unsealed butcher block is technically designed to be cut on — you can usually use fine sand paper to remove any scratches before you oil it, and it will look like new (though always check with your supplier, first) — though it is not as easy to clean as bringing a cutting board over to the sink. It is also a quieter surface, but not heat or stain resistant.