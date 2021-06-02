She tried calling the number on the packing slip and was on hold for an hour and had to hang up. After coming back from spring break, she tried again. This time, she reached a customer service agent, who informed her that she had signed up for a subscription and was being charged $91.95 apiece each month for the creams and serums. When she looked at her debit card statement, she realized her account had been drained of more than $500 in the past three months. She provided The Post with a screenshot of her statement, showing six charges of $91.95 between January and March, as well as a photo of some of the products she received.