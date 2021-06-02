In a statement late Tuesday, JBS said the “vast majority” of its plants would be operational Wednesday. Several of its pork, poultry and prepared-food plants were working Tuesday, and its beef plant in Canada had started operating again.
“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat,” said Andre Nogueira, chief executive of the Brazil-based company’s U.S. operations. “We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans.”
The hack was the latest targeting a critical piece of infrastructure, underscoring the vulnerability of corporations, government agencies and civil society groups. Three weeks ago, a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline disrupted the East Coast’s fuel network, setting off panic buying and temporary gasoline shortages across several states.
JBS informed the White House of the cyberattack on Sunday and its suspicions that a criminal group with likely ties to Russia was behind it, which prompted U.S. officials to engage directly with their counterparts in Moscow. The FBI is investigating the attack and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reached out to several major meat processors to alert them of the situation.
