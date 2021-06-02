Comment: I almost got a reverse mortgage with my wife a few years ago. The thing that stopped us was I had a low credit score, and the amount of money we’d have access to in the line of credit was pitiful. It was also expensive: The only way there would be any house value left for heirs after 15 years would be if the real estate market was on fire. We could literally find no one, out of five financially knowledgeable people we spoke with, who would speak positively about reverse mortgages. In some circles, those who get reverse mortgages are considered “poor.”