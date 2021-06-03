And the stock’s rise is just as untethered from financial performance: Short-sellers have increased their bets against AMC shares in the last month, which has helped drive the mob-trading phenomenon. The company, capitalizing on its hot streak, unveiled a new portal to connect with individual investors on Wednesday, complete with offers of free popcorn, exclusive screenings and other perks.
Thursday’s reversals came after the company announced plans to sell 11.5 million shares and cautioned investors that the roller coaster ride of the memified stock market does not reflect the fundamentals of its movie theater business.
But thrill-chasing investors have been rewarded with a staggering run-up. AMC shares began the year at just over $2, exploding by nearly 3,000 percent by the closing bell on Wednesday. Since the beginning of May, shares have surged more than 500 percent and have more than doubled over the past several days.
In a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company highlighted the extreme price fluctuations of its stock and the stark disconnect between the passions of retail investors and its actual operations.
“We believe that the recent volatility and our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business, or macro or industry fundamentals, and we do not know how long these dynamics will last,” AMC said in the filing. “Under the circumstances, we caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment.”
The company went on to list several risks to investors tied to the market volatility driven by robust and eccentric trading interest that can be found on social media and online trading forums.
Rapid and substantial price spikes and falls; the fickle sentiment of online trading communities; share prices that diverge from the company’s financial performance and the market dynamics of a “short squeeze,” are among the financial pitfalls that AMC investors should consider, the company said.