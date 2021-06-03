People at the lower end of the privilege scale, especially in service or care-taking jobs, are accustomed to absorbing, validating and filtering other people’s emotional spillover to identify and solve underlying problems. But someone like your boss probably lacks that experience in a professional context, so any degree of emotional context, however mild, overwhelms his ability to analyze the problem. He might characterize it as just being logic-driven — but how often have you seen Mr. Spock snap, “oh, calm down” at Dr. McCoy?