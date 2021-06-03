Vapor clouds with a diameter exceeding 100 meters, or about 110 yards, are especially dangerous, based on a survey of a representative selection of incidents, HSE, the British agency, said in a statement provided to The Post. It is difficult to find examples of such a large cloud that did not explode. “There may be an element of underreporting, especially where no one is killed, but it still seems appropriate to work on the basis that there is a fairly high probability of explosion for these very large vapor clouds,” it said.