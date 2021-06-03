One Medical will offer its combination of telehealth and in-person visits in 22 metropolitan areas around the United States within a year or so, up from 9 in 2020, Rubin said. It had nearly 600,000 members at the end of March, up 31 percent from a year earlier. When One Medical started in 2007, it sold only individual memberships, for which it currently charges $199 a year. But it has since moved increasingly into the employer market. Anecdotally, its patients are happy with the care they get.