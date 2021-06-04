The categories of amusements, gambling and recreation, as well as hotels and accommodations, also saw strong gains in May, adding 58,000 and 35,000 jobs respectively. Those sectors have been the subject of intense focus of whether a shortage of workers or other pandemic-related issues have been holding back growth.
In schools, employment rose by 144,000 as in-person learning resumed across the country, including 103,000 in state and local schools and 41,000 in private ones. Health care added 46,000 jobs. The manufacturing and transportation and warehousing sectors both rose by 23,000 positions.
Construction sustained the biggest loss as a sector, shedding 20,000 jobs for the month, the BLS said.
Wages continued to rise, a reflection of what many employers say is a surprisingly tight jobs market, increasing an average of 15 cents per hour to $30.33, following an increase of 21 cents in April.
Economists and analysts have been forecasting robust months of growth in the labor market for the spring, as vaccine distribution spreads, weather warms and coronavirus caseloads continue to fall.
The strong May report comes on the heels of a disappointing month in April, when the economy added what federal statisticians initially tallied as 266,000 jobs, and later revised upward slightly to 278,000.
The country still has more than 7.5 million less people employed than it did in February 2020, and needs to regain those jobs at an accelerated rate to make a full recovery by sometime next year.
At the pace of job gains in May, the economy would not fully recover the jobs it lost during the pandemic before July 2023.
