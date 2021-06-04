The coordinated efforts also need to address the root cause of the attacks, and bring clear cybersecurity recommendations and possibly regulations to companies, many experts emphasize. Oren Falkowitz, co-founder of Area 1 Security, noted that most ransomware attacks begin with relatively unsophisticated “phishing” schemes, in which hackers manipulate workers often through email to gain access to the network. Area 1 works on preventing phishing, and Falkowitz urged the need to not just react to big attacks but to put resources into preventing them.