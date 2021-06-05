Powell and others give a few reasons for why inflation is on the upswing, and why the Fed isn’t worried about bringing it down too soon. Consumer demand for goods and services — from airline tickets to restaurant reservations — is rebounding as people unleash pent-up savings. Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is taking longer to pick up. Those bottlenecks are expected to ease as factories ramp back up to full capacity and workers come back on the payrolls. But it won’t happen right away.