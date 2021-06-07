For example, the ranch-style home at 2304 Lackawanna St. in Adelphi, Md., is priced at $399,998. The home sits on 0.35 acres with mature trees, landscaping, a front yard, backyard, fire pit and flagstone patios with areas for dining and sitting. Annual property taxes are $4,401. No HOA fees are required.
Built in 1954, the home in the Holly Hill Manor neighborhood has 1,356 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom. The house has hardwood floors throughout and a wood-burning fireplace with a white-painted raised brick hearth and surround.
The open floor plan includes a living and dining area with a ceiling fan, built-in bookcases and an updated kitchen that includes open shelving, granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. In addition, the home includes central air conditioning, gas heat and a gas water heater. One of the three bedrooms is used as a family room but can be converted back to use as a bedroom by buyers.
The brick front house doesn’t have a garage, but the driveway has parking space for three cars.
The home is located about 2.5 miles from the University of Maryland and about six miles from downtown Silver Spring and Takoma Park. The neighborhood is close to the Beltway and shopping centers.
Assigned schools include Cherokee Lane Elementary, Buck Lodge Middle and High Point High. All three schools are rated below average compared with other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org.
More photos are available here.
For more information, contact real estate agent Israel Santander with Fairfax Realty Elite at 240-432-1376.
Read more in Real Estate: