“Today we turned the tables on DarkSide,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, announcing the recovery on Monday afternoon. “The Department of Justice has found and recaptured the majority of the ransom” in the wake of last month’s attack.
Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal last month that the firm paid $4.4 million in ransom.
“I know that’s a highly controversial decision,” he said. “ … But it was the right thing to do for the country.”
correction
The seizure marked the first time the Justice Department’s new ransomware task force recovered a cryptocurrency ransomware payment. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said it was the Justice Department’s first seizure of a ransomware payment.