Federal authorities have recovered more than two million dollars in cryptocurrency paid in ransom to foreign hackers whose attack last month led to the shutdown of a major pipeline that provides nearly half the East Coast’s fuel, according to officials.

The seizure of funds paid by Colonial Pipeline to a Russian hacker ring, DarkSide, marks the first recovery by a new ransomware Justice Department task force. It follows a string of cyber attacks that panicked consumers and led President Biden to warn Russia that it needed to take “decisive action” against the criminal networks.

“Today we turned the tables on DarkSide,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, announcing the recovery on Monday afternoon. “The Department of Justice has found and recaptured the majority of the ransom” in the wake of last month’s attack.

Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal last month that the firm paid $4.4 million in ransom.

“I know that’s a highly controversial decision,” he said. “ … But it was the right thing to do for the country.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

correction

The seizure marked the first time the Justice Department’s new ransomware task force recovered a cryptocurrency ransomware payment. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said it was the Justice Department’s first seizure of a ransomware payment.