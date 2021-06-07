Mike Somers, president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, said the worker shortage in New Hampshire has been severe — leading some of his members to offer signing bonuses, tenure bonuses to workers who stay on three months or longer, and wages as high as $22 per hour for kitchen staff. He said the shortage is probably due to a confluence of factors, including a persistent lack of child care and the fact that some people are still not vaccinated. Sununu’s decision to cut the benefits, announced in mid-May, had as of early June not made a “dramatic difference” in the worker shortage, he said.