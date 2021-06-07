As many as six people can fit inside the New Shepard crew cabin, each with their own seat and window — the largest window ever flown to space. The spacecraft, which launches from a site outside Van Horn, Tex., is outfitted with handrails to assist during the few minutes of weightless. Once in space, the spacecraft will use its thrusters to rotate, so passengers get 360-degree views that the company says “will change how you see the world.”