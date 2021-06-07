Blue Origin, based outside Seattle, has successfully flown its autonomous New Shepard rocket and spacecraft to the edge of space 15 times. This flight would be a giant step forward for Bezos, who would become the first billionaire to go to space, as Elon Musk and Richard Branson have yet to set forth on rockets from their companies. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Virgin Galactic recently completed its third humans spaceflight, and Branson has said he hopes to fly later this year. In an interview with The Post last month, he said he was actively preparing for the flight.
“One good thing about covid is it enabled me to get as fit as I’ve felt since I was in my 20s,” he said. “It’s great to be able to really work on getting your body fit for spaceflight, and I’m going to enjoy every single minute of it.”
The New Shepard is named for Alan Shepard, who became the first American to go to space in 1961. Instead of flying to orbit, New Shepard shoots straight up, flying past 60 miles to reach the edge of space before falling back to Earth in a suborbital trajectory. The flight takes about 10 minutes in all, with a few minutes of weightlessness in space.
The flight would mark a significant milestone for the Blue Origin, but the company has lagged behind Musk’s SpaceX, which has won billions of dollars in NASA and Pentagon contracts and flies a more powerful rocket capable of taking people and supplies to orbit.
SpaceX also recently beat out Blue Origin for a major NASA contract to develop a spacecraft capable of landing astronauts on the moon. Blue Origin, which had teamed up with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper, is protesting the award through the Government Accountability Office.
In a statement to The Post, Musk said Blue Origin’s bid, which was twice that of SpaceX, was “way too high.”
He added that Bezos “needs to run BO full-time for it to be successful,” Musk wrote. “Frankly, I hope he does.”
Blue Origin is auctioning off a seat on the July 20 flight to raise money for Club for the Future, the company’s nonprofit, which is geared toward encouraging students to pursue careers in science, technology engineering and math.
Bezos has long been fascinated with space. An avid science fiction reader and big “Star Trek” fan as a child, he has called watching the Apollo 11 moon landing a “seminal” moment for him.
On July 5, Bezos will step down as chief executive of Amazon (he will stay on as executive chairman,) Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 and has used billions in Amazon shares to fund its ventures.
“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos said in an Instagram post Monday. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #Gradatim Ferociter.”
Graditum ferociter is Blue Origin’s motto, a Latin phrase that Bezos translates to mean “step by step, ferociously.”
“I wasn’t even expecting him to say that he was going to be on the first flight,” Bezos’s brother Mark said in the Instagram video. “What a remarkable opportunity, not only to have this adventure but to do it with my best friend.”