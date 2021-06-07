Once you have decided on a specific style of carpet, note the style name or number on the carpet sample tag. Then contact five or six stores and ask for their installed price for that style and your choice of padding. Let salespeople know you are calling several stores, and give them only one chance to bid. Although stores will seldom stock the style you want, many will be able to get it from the factory. If you cannot find stores that sell your style, ask the manufacturer for names of local stores that sell its carpets.