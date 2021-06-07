Keep in mind that home warranties generally last for one year, and you’ll pay around $500 to $650 for a home warranty plan. But the home warranty will cover only items that are in working order on the date of closing (or a date that has been agreed to). They won’t fix something that’s broken (or nearly broken) at closing. So, if you buy a home and the washing machine is on its very last legs or is already broken, you can’t buy a home warranty plan and then expect them to replace the machine the week after closing.