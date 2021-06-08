On May 8, a Russian criminal group known as DarkSide was paid 75 bitcoin, or roughly $4.3 million, according to an affidavit. On Monday, federal officials announced that more than $2 million of the ransom had been recovered.
Blount also will apologize for the shutdown’s effect on customers and called for the public and private sectors to “develop even more robust tools and intelligence” to prevent future ransomware attacks.
“We are deeply sorry for the impact that this attack had, but are heartened by the resilience of our country and of our company,” Blount said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
The hearing is expected to delve into the company’s preparedness and response, as well as cast a spotlight on the broader cybersecurity posture of U.S. energy infrastructure. Though companies like Colonial play a crucial economic role, they are largely left to their own devices with respect to cybersecurity.
Blount said he recognized that there are discussions about what additional regulations may be appropriate in the wake of attack. He offered little insight on whether any federal rules could have prevented such an incident, although he recommended the establishment of a single point of contact to help coordinate the federal response to future attacks.
Blount said there are also limits to what any single company can do to prevent these sorts of attacks. “Colonial Pipeline can — and we will — continue investing in cybersecurity and strengthening our systems,” he said. “But criminal gangs and nation states are always evolving, sharpening their tactics, and working to find new ways to infiltrate the systems of American companies and the American government. These attacks will continue to happen, and critical infrastructure will continue to be a target.”
Blount said he decided to pay the ransom hackers demanded to “have every tool available to us to swiftly get the pipeline back up and running.” He added that it was one of the toughest decisions he had ever had to make in his life.
“I believe that restoring critical infrastructure as quickly as possible, in this situation, was the right thing to do for the country,” Blount said.
The hearing was set to begin 10 a.m. Tuesday, with a separate hearing in the House scheduled for Wednesday.