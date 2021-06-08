There are different oil- and water-based stains you can periodically apply to make the concrete-paving brick look better. Clear wet-look sealers are also available. The clear sealers don’t do anything to mask the color of the exposed stone chips, but they do enrich the dry pigments in the cement paste between the sand and stone at the surface. Keep in mind that you have to apply these products on a routine basis if you want the brick to look its best.