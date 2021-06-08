Becky Ayala, who is employed by Von’s grocery as a barista at an in-house Starbucks, said the money was a welcome bonus after the constant pressures of the last year. Ayala’s paycheck supports her 73-year-old brother, who is sick with cancer, her daughter and a granddaughter. Ayala had been terrified of bringing home the virus to her brother. She never got covid but said she saw a lot of workers come down ill.