A massive outage struck large swaths of the Internet early Tuesday, caused multiple high-traffic websites and platforms, including the New York Times, CNN, BBC, Amazon and Hulu to temporarily shut down.

The problems appear related to American cloud computing services provider Fastly, which said in a status update just before 7 a.m., that the “issue has been identified and a fix has been applied.” It remains unclear what caused the outage.

News outlets affected by the outage include BBC, the Guardian, Bloomberg News, the Financial Times and the Verge. High-traffic sites such as Reddit, Pinterest and Twitch were also affected.

The British government’s website also appears to have been out due to the outage.

Fastly, a 10-year-old firm worth close to $5 billion, runs a “content delivery network,” or a network of geographically dispersed servers meant to improve websites’ reliability and speed by cutting down the distance between users and servers.

Internet observability company Kentik said Fastly suffered a global outage beginning 5:49 a.m., which caused a 75 percent drop in traffic from Fastly servers. The company largely resolved the issues within an hour.

This is a developing story.