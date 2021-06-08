News outlets affected by the outage include BBC, the Guardian, Bloomberg News, the Financial Times and the Verge. High-traffic sites such as Reddit, Pinterest and Twitch were also affected.
The British government’s website also appears to have been out due to the outage.
Fastly, a 10-year-old firm worth close to $5 billion, runs a “content delivery network,” or a network of geographically dispersed servers meant to improve websites’ reliability and speed by cutting down the distance between users and servers.
Internet observability company Kentik said Fastly suffered a global outage beginning 5:49 a.m., which caused a 75 percent drop in traffic from Fastly servers. The company largely resolved the issues within an hour.
