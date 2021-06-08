The irony is, Big Meat and massive agribusinesses are driving down prices for plant-based products. Hedging their bets, Smithfield, Perdue, Hormel, Tyson and other huge meat companies have jumped into the fray. The price of Tyson’s Raised & Rooted spicy plant-based nuggets also inched down 24 percent during the pandemic. Plus, food-processing giants such as Archer-Daniels-Midland are developing “hundreds of different prototypes to fine-tune and customize to customers’ needs,” said Wendy Van Buren, the global commercial growth leader of alternative proteins for ADM. She said her mission is to make products that are more “accessible” to customers — meaning cheaper.