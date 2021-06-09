Nonprofit organizations that are part of the Lebanon Village at Langston-Slater team include CSG Urban Partners, Habitat for Humanity, Mt. Lebanon CDC, R. McGhee & Associates and Volunteers of America. The collaboration will provide housing, historic preservation of the buildings and community services to residents.
Slater Elementary School was built in 1891 for African American students when public education was segregated by race. The school was part of a complex of Black schools along First Street NW between L and P streets. The John Mercer Langston Elementary School was built in 1902 to accommodate an overflow of students from the adjoining Slater School. The buildings have not been used as schools for more than 25 years.
The 43 rental units will be in the former school buildings, and the for-sale units will be newly constructed in between the two historic school buildings. The project requires a final development process with the D.C. government, community stakeholders, zoning and historic preservation review.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with units becoming available in 2025.
Preliminary plans call for 51 percent of the apartments to rent at market-rate prices, with five units available to families with a maximum household income of 30 percent of area median income, nine units available to families with a maximum household income of 50 percent of area median income, and seven units available to families with a maximum household income of 80 percent of area median income.
Area median income is recalculated annually. Currently, area median income is $126,000 for a household of four.
The apartments range in size from a 470-square-foot studio to a three-bedroom unit with 1,100 square feet.
The for-sale units range in size from a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit with 900 square feet to a three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit with 1,450 square feet. The affordably priced units, which will be reserved for buyers who meet as yet unspecified income limits, are expected to range from $161,100 to $215,000. The market rate homes are anticipated to range from $475,000 to $555,000.
This project is a pilot program for Douglass CLT that will include home buyer education, workforce development and financial assistance programs to prevent the displacement of current and future D.C. residents while building assets for District individuals and families, according to Bowser.
