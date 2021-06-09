Charles Carmakal, chief technology officer of the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, which is working with Colonial, plans to detail the threat Wednesday in a hearing before the House Committee on Homeland Security. In prepared remarks obtained by The Washington Post, Carmakal explained how industrial organizations try to wall off important physical systems from vulnerable online ones. Attacks on the physical systems themselves, while rare, could take longer to remedy.
“There have been relatively fewer publicly disclosed intrusions of [physical systems] as compared to IT environments, but the impact can be exponentially more significant,” Carmakal wrote.
In recent years, as more physical things are connected to the Internet, hackers have become more adept at infiltration and disruption. The evolution has raised the prospect that critical supply systems that millions of people rely on ― such as fuel or food supplies ― could collapse under online extortion.
The Colonial Pipeline hackers entered through the company’s IT systems, Carmakal said, using an old login credential that was not protected by some basic industry-standard security protocols. From there the hackers locked up important company information and demanded a ransom. There is no evidence that the hackers went after physical systems or intended to do so.
But in the chaotic early hours of May 7, as Colonial Pipeline executives scrambled to respond, they did not know the depth of the breach, Colonial chief executive Joseph Blount said Tuesday during a Senate hearing. They knew that shutting off the pipeline would have serious consequences. But they couldn’t run the risk that hackers might “move laterally” through the company’s infrastructure and cause lasting damage.
So managers quickly opted to shut down the pipeline and engage with the hackers, eventually agreeing to their demand for 75 bitcoin, worth $4.3 million at the time, according to the FBI. Authorities have since recovered more than half the ransom ― about $2.3 million. And it took about a week for Colonial’s operations to return to normal levels.
“If you start to look at the fact that it took us from Friday to Wednesday afternoon and we already started to see pandemonium in the markets, people filling garbage bags with gasoline, people fist-fighting in line at the fuel pump … the concern would be ‘what would happen if it stretched on beyond that amount of time.’" Blount said Tuesday during an appearance before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Blount, who also is expected to address the House panel Wednesday, had veered away from specifics when Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wi.) asked him to detail that worst-case scenario during Tuesday. But Blount did emphasize that his company wanted to prevent situations where a lack of fuel could imperil human life.
“My concern the first day was more to the first-responders, and the ambulances, and the things we count on in emergencies beyond our own current emergency. That was my concern that first day,” Blount said. “That’s why the call that morning by our head controller, to shut the pipeline down, was so critical.”
Carmakal, the Mandiant CTO, said in prepared remarks that the experience with Colonial shows how ransomware has moved from a strictly online phenomena to one that has serious implications for the lives of everyday people.
Ransomware attacks surged and became more disruptive in 2015 as hackers would destroy critical business systems, leak proprietary data, and intimidate executives as part of broader strategy that Mandiant and others have called “multifaceted extortion.” In 2019, one notorious hacking group threatened to publicly humiliate its corporate victims while demanding seven- and eight-figure ransoms.
Those attacks took on a new urgency when hospitals became the focus of ransomware attacks by an unspecified eastern European group, Carmakal said. Hospitals had to divert patients and find ways to operate without IT systems.
“The impact of cyber intrusions to human lives has never been more dire,” Carmakal wrote in prepared remarks.
He plans to tell lawmakers that such events have reached an “intolerable” level, adding: “we must come together as a community to help organizations defend their networks.”
House homeland security committee chairman John Katko (R-NY.) told CNBC in advance of the hearing that there needs to be a more aggressive and better funded response to ransomware attacks from the government and the private sector. He called for a coordinated effort, one that would include a crackdown on cryptocurrency.
“We also need to make sure the Biden administration and subsequent administrations have cybersecurity infrastructure plans in place, so they can anticipate attacks and have a plan in place for when critical infrastructure is attacked — much like we did in the Cold War,” Katko said. “We have to have the same type of security plan ready for cyber attacks and ransomware attacks.”