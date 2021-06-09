Your neighbor may tell you to buzz off. They may say, “Talk to my kids after I’m dead.” Or they may listen and nod and think about it for a few days or weeks. If that’s the case, check in with them from time to time. If they say, “What will that look like?” you should be prepared to tell them a process by which you would come up with a price for a slice of the yard, or the whole property, if local zoning ordinances won’t allow you to carve up the lot the way you’ve imagined.