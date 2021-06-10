The most recent inflation figures are unlikely to rattle the Biden administration or the Federal Reserve, both of which argue that prices will continue to rise as the economy recovers from the depths of the coronavirus crisis.
The price of used cars and trucks continued to surge, rising 7.3 percent in May compared to April. That followed a 10 percent increase in April.
A complicated and unusual range of factors have seized on the market for used cars and rental cars, triggering nationwide shortages. Many rental car companies sold their fleets during the pandemic, leaving them scrambling as Americans start traveling again. On the supply chain side, a shortage of semiconductors has also made it hard for companies to restock their lots.
Prices for household furnishings and services increased 1.3 percent in May, its largest monthly increase since January 1976, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The indexes for domestic services, along with categories tracking furniture and bedding, helped drive the increase.
The Fed is charged with keeping prices stable and the unemployment rate low. And for now, it is not rushing to control inflation until substantial progress has been made in the labor market, which is still down 7 million jobs.
On Saturday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation could rise as high as 3 percent over the entire year, which would be considered high for the United States. Still, it’s unclear just how high inflation will be allowed to climb, and for how long, before policymakers in the administration and the Fed see cause for concern.
Once Trump’s ‘enemy,’ Fed emerges as White House ally in rejecting concerns about overdoing stimulus
Fed and administration officials point to factors that, they say, are temporarily driving prices up. Demand for goods and services — including on things such as concert tickets and restaurants — is rebounding as more people become vaccinated and are eager to unleash pent-up savings. Meanwhile, supply chains are struggling to catch up. Economists say that those bottlenecks will smooth out over time.
Airline tickets are a prime example. Prices rose 7 percent in May after surging 10.2 percent in April.
But in some instances, prices are already starting to cool down. Data show that prices for hotels and motels rose 7.6 percent in April. They increased only 0.4 percent in May.
Policymakers also expect inflation figures to taper off in the year to come. That’s in part because the super-low readings from the pandemic’s early days will gradually shift out of the calculation.
Andrew Van Dam contributed to this report.