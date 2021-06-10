Inflation rose 5 percent between May 2020 and May 2021, the Labor Department reported Thursday, which was higher than expected and the biggest jump since 2008. A major reason for the spike is the comparison to prices now versus a year ago when much of the country was on lockdown. Consider airlines and hotels. Virtually no one was traveling last spring, causing airlines and hotels to massively scale back services, lay off employees and cut prices. Now that the economy is re-opening and people are traveling again, hotel prices are up 10 percent versus a year ago and airfares are up 24 percent.