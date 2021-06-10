“Unvaccinated workers remain at risk and must be protected,” said Debbie Berkowitz, a former OSHA official who has been one of the most prominent proponents of a wider standard. “We know that workers in many industries outside of health care faced elevated risks of covid, especially in low-wage industries like meat processing, that are disproportionately Black and Brown workers, and we need to make sure these workers are still protected with mitigation measures such as ventilation and filtration to control airborne exposures, and masks and social distancing.”