I am a White, Jewish woman in my late 50s who has been on the receiving end of numerous microaggressions related to religion/ethnicity and age. These incidents have come from White and Black colleagues and have included snide remarks; antisemitic slurs; repeated attempts at religious conversion; and persistent and unwelcome questions about my religion, ethnic symbols and foods, and religious practices. They have also included remarks that reference my status (e.g. referring to someone as a “little old lady”). Like all members of minority groups, I also “code-switch” at work. I avoid discussing religious holidays, foods, or practices and avoid in-group slang expressions or speech inflections. Microaggressions are hurtful and insulting to all who receive them.