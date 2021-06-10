The fantasy of working on a mountaintop, by a lake or at the beach — or even just in a smaller town, away from urban density — can be brought back to frustrating reality if you can’t get online. Even if you have Internet access, low bandwidth can make Zoom meetings, online school and other tech-enabled interactions impossible in a household with multiple devices.
Savvy home buyers ask about Internet speed and cell service as part of their due diligence when they shop for a new home. A new study by HighSpeedInternet.com analyzed and ranked the average Internet speeds in the 100 largest metro areas in the United States.
You can also ask a real estate agent for this information or for the name of local Internet carriers to find out what you can expect in different locations.
The average Internet speed in the largest 100 metros in the United States is 89.3 megabits per second (Mbps), according to the study.
According to BroadbandNow.com, an Internet speed of 100 to 200 Mbps is best for most households that need the ability to handle streaming and video chats for two to five users at a time.
There’s a surprisingly wide difference of 96.4 Mbps between the fastest and slowest average Internet speeds among the top 100 metro areas, according to the HighSpeedInternet.com study.
Although you might expect a tech hub like Seattle or Silicon Valley to have the fastest Internet, the metro area with the fastest average speed, at 129.1 Mbps, is Washington, D.C.
The metro area with the slowest average speed is Charleston, W.Va.; its speed is almost four times slower than Washington’s, with an average of 32.7 Mbps.
The top 10 metro areas with the fastest Internet speeds include:
- Washington, D.C. (129.1 Mbps)
- Philadelphia (127.4 Mbps)
- San Francisco (126.1 Mbps)
- New York (124.2 Mbps)
- Boston (123.6 Mbps)
- Baltimore (120.9 Mbps)
- San Antonio (119.7 Mbps)
- Dallas-Fort Worth (117.2 Mbps)
- Las Vegas (117.1 Mbps)
- Houston (116.2 Mbps)
The 10 metro areas with the slowest Internet speeds include:
- Charleston, W.Va. (32.7 Mbps)
- Boise, Idaho (56.9 Mbps)
- Toledo (58.2 Mbps)
- Myrtle Beach, S.C. (59 Mbps)
- Scranton, Pa. (59 Mbps)
- Little Rock (60.8 Mbps)
- Portland, Maine (67 Mbps)
- Lansing, Mich. (68.9 Mbps)
- Fort Wayne, Ind. (69.1 Mbps)
- Rochester, N.Y. (69.5 Mbps)
