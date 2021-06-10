“We said let’s get way out ahead of this,” said Carl Segal, chief enterprise success officer at the “ghost kitchen” and technology company Reef, which raised its starting wage for its kitchen and grocery workers to $20 an hour in June, up from an average of around $16 to $18. “Let’s take care of the people that are on our team and really take them to the next level — just like they’re helping to take Reef to the next level — and do something amazing for them and their families.”